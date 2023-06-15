Voting time begins for Karachi mayor as PPP's Wahab, JI's Naeem go toe-to-toe

A sign showing mayor and deputy mayor elections at Arts Council in Karachi, on June 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Author

Voting time for the post of Karachi mayor and deputy mayor began at the Arts Council of Pakistan as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding the election for the two major seats of the port city today.

The mayoral contest is between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers. The respective deputy mayor candidates of the PPP and JI are Salman Abdullah Murad and Saifuddin.



According to the entry register 303 elected members have reached the polling station. Three elected members were brought in an armoured personnel carrier.



The PPP is the largest party in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation City Council, with 155 seats. However, it is short of a simple majority required to have its mayor elected. The PPP has also secured the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, but their combined strength is also short of a simple majority.

The second and third largest parties in the city council are the JI and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 130 and 63 seats respectively. As the PTI has supported the JI, their combined votes appear to be 193, which is more than the simple majority in the House of 367 members.

However, with the emergence of a forward bloc within the PTI, the result may go either way. In case Wahab wins, it will most probably result in allegations of horse trading by the JI and PTI and the two parties might approach the judiciary to nullify the election.