Call for help: Official emergency numbers for cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy may have recurved and changed its direction but it is still brining rains and impacting parts of eastern Sindh.
As per the latest Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) updates, the Biparjoy has started to recurve north-northeastward and likely cross between Keti Bandar (southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast tomorrow (Thursday) evening with packing winds of 100-120km per hour gusting 140km per hour.
But despite the recurving of the cyclone authorities are urging citizens to remain on alert as Karachi and other coastal areas will be slightly affected by rains and winds.
In case you’re stuck in an emergency, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a list of numbers of the control rooms it has set up that can be contacted.
Karachi District South: 021-99205628
Karachi District Korangi: 021-99333926
Karachi District Keamari: 021-99333176
Karachi District Malir: 021-99248916
District Badin: 0297-920013
District Thatta: 0298-920061-3
District Sujawal: 0298-510833
In Karachi’s District South, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area is the most vulnerable as its close to the sea.
The authority has also issued numbers for emergencies its helpline 1092 is available. While it has also deployed emergency response teams at various locations.
It has also set up four information centre camps which are listed below.
Camp 1 — Sadaf Market, Phase I: 0304-0926424
Camp 2 —Ayesha Mosque Phase VI: 0304-0926472
Camp 3 — Petrol Pump at Khayaban-e-Bahria cross Commercial Avenue Phase VI: 0304-0926473
Camp 4 — Clock Tower Restaurant, Sea View, Phase VI 0304-0926471
The authority has also set up 4 relief camps and can be contacted below:
Relief Camp 1, DHACSS Creek Campus, Phase VIII: 0333-2395709
Relief Camp 2, DA Degree College: 0300-2357851
Relief Camp 3, DHACSS Phase VII Campus: 0336-2753746
Relief Camp 4, DHA SKBZ School: 0300-3090624
