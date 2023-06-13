Olivia Newton-John’s daughter takes debut movie Deltopia to cope with her mother’s death

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has recently opened up on why she took this acting project.



New Idea reported that Olivia’s daughter finished filming her debut movie, Deltopia while insiders revealed Chloe took up this project to cope with her mother’s death.

The source mentioned that Chloe wanted to be successful as a movie actress, like her late mother who rose to fame with her classic 1978 movie, Grease.

“Chloe's excited about this next step, but she's nervous,” shared one insider close to the production.

The source continued, “This time, she won't have her mother around to reassure her.”

“Chloe was incredible on the set, everyone loved her and she was so professional,” mentioned an insider.

A source told the outlet, “She loves working as it keeps her mind off the sad stuff.”

Meanwhile, Chloe’s debut movie is directed by Michael Easterling.

The on-set insiders added, “Chloe is talented in her own right, though she relied on her co-stars to re-assure her throughout the filming.”