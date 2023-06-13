Sir Paul McCartney employs AI to revive John Lennon's voice in 'Final Beatles Record'

Beatles' Paul McCartney has disclosed that he employed artificial intelligence (AI) to produce what he considers 'the final Beatles record'.



During an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he shared that AI technology was utilized to separate John Lennon's vocals from an old demo, enabling him to finish the track.

The track, likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition titled "Now And Then," will be released this year.

McCartney received the demo from Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, in 1979 and had previously considered it for a Beatles reunion in 1995. Producer Jeff Lynne cleaned up the demo, resulting in the release of "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love" in the 1990s.

The recording session for "Now And Then" was cast aside, but with the help of AI technology used during the making of Peter Jackson's Get Back documentary, McCartney was able to separate Lennon's voice from the original recording and incorporate it into the final version.

McCartney acknowledged the potential of AI in music but also expressed concerns about its broader applications.

"I'm not on the internet that much [but] people will say to me, 'Oh, yeah, there's a track where John's singing one of my songs', and it's just AI, you know?

"It's kind of scary but exciting, because it's the future. We'll just have to see where that leads."