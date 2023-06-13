Elliot Page takes lead role in independent drama 'Close to You'

Elliot Page, the renowned actor known for their roles in films like Juno and Inception, is set to star in an independent drama titled Close to You.



Directed by Dominic Savage, the film recently completed production in Canada. Page takes on the role of Sam, who encounters an old friend (Hillary Baack from Sound of Metal) on their way home to a daunting family reunion. This unexpected meeting forces Sam to confront deep-seated memories that have long been buried.

Page expressed pride in working with Dominic and Hillary on this captivating film. In a statement, they said, "It's been a pleasure collaborating with them and the incredibly talented cast and crew. I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon."

Savage described Close to You as a very poignant, personal, and important story. He expressed his admiration for the collaboration with Elliot Page, emphasizing that the film explores themes of love, identity, and family. He further stated, "I'm so proud of what we have achieved with the film."

The worldwide rights to Close to You are represented by UTA Independent Film Group. Co-financing the project is Kindred Spirit, with Anita Gou and Sam Intili serving as executive producers alongside Nia Vazirani from Rolling Dice. Matt Jordan Smith of Page's PageBoy Productions also served as an executive producer.

The production team includes producers Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee from Me + You Productions, as well as Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich from Good Question Media. Both Savage and Page contributed as producers, having conceived and co-authored the story together.

Anita Gou and Sam Intili from Kindred Spirit expressed their immediate resonance with Savage and Page's story about love and belonging. They commended the film as an act of trust and collaboration between the two creators, highlighting Dominic's ability to provide actors with the opportunity to explore their craft in a radical way. They eagerly anticipate the audience's response to Elliot's powerful and vulnerable performance.