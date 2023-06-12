Prince Harry 'putting Chelsy' under distress to 'save' Meghan Markle: 'That's so wrong!'

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of “revisiting the flora” of his affair with Chelsy Davy even though she is now a married mother.

Royal commentator Petronella Wyatt has issued these accusations against Prince Harry.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Ms Wyatt pointed out how, “Davy is married, and has a young child,” so “did it not occur to Harry, who feels every prick of life like a dagger, that revisiting the flora of their affair might distress this blameless person who, unlike Meghan, backed out of the strobe lights?”

“Did he even bother to consult her before he sued?” she also questioned.

Because according to a family friend, he did not, and according to Ms Wyatt, “Once again, his willingness to share details about personal relationships with women makes him less Lochinvar than louche.”

In the end, “his constant cri de coeur is that no one comprehends how he feels. Well, Harry my boy, I do.”