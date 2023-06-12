How will cyclone Biparjoy affect Karachi's weather?

People are seen at Seaview beach despite alerts to remain away ahead of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy, in Karachi on Sunday, June 11, 2023. — PPI

KARACHI: A cloud burst is likely to occur in Karachi under the effects of tropical cyclone Biparjoy, currently present in the Arabian Sea 600 kilometres from the port city.

An extraordinary situation has arisen in Sindh as the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) closes into the coastal areas of the province side, with authorities on high alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Biparjoy is expected to hit the southeastern coast of Sindh near the bordering area of Pakistan and India on June 15, causing high-intensity winds and rains in the areas under influence.

A cloudburst could occur in the port city when the cyclonic storm Biparjoy hits Sindh’s coast as it was in its sphere of influence, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday.

An extraordinary situation has arisen in the province owing to the threat of the cyclonic storm, which is moving near the southeastern coast of the country.

The tropical cyclone of extremely severe intensity is currently present in the Arabian Sea at a distance of 600 kilometres from Karachi and 580km south of Thatta and will pass somewhere between Keti Bandar, Sindh, and Gujarat, (India) on June 15.

Though Karachi is not under direct threat, the Met Department has forecast heavy showers and wind storms in the metropolis from June 13 to 17.

“As the direction of the cyclone was changing, it is not going to directly hit Karachi but strong winds and rain will be witnessed. Up to 60 millimetres of rain will be recorded within half an hour [in Karachi] as forecast by the authorities concerned. A cloudburst of the same intensity as seen in 2022 will occur,” CM Shah said in a press conference in Karachi on Monday.

Earlier, while speaking on Geo News’ programme "Naya Pakistan", Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the Biparjoy storm still had the same intensity and winds up to 180 to 200 km per hour are blowing near its centre.

When asked about the possible impacts on the coastal areas if a cyclonic storm hits, Sarfaraz said that the impacts on weather include strong squally winds and downpours.

He said that the sea near Karachi will be rough and have high tides but the impact will not be as much as the areas from where the storm will be passed.

However, Karachi as well as Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Sanghar will likely witness heavy rain for three to four days as the cyclonic circulation is strong, he added.

Moreover, the port city will also witness dust storms and strong winds blowing up to 70-80km per hour on June 14 to 15.

Meanwhile, weather expert Jawad Memon told Geo.tv that Karachi did not have any direct threat from the cyclone, but since the system is robust, its effects will be witnessed in the port city as well.

He said that the downpours are expected to begin from tonight and the frequency of downpours and speed of winds will increase with the shortening distance.

Moreover, the height of tides in the sea will rise up to three to four feet high.