Hugh Grant in talks for A24 horror film 'Heretic'

Hugh Grant is reportedly in talks tp feature in the upcoming horror film titled Heretic, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who also wrote the script. Grant's involvement comes after the success of his fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, released by Paramount/eOne.

The film Heretic will be directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo behind the script as well. Although plot details are being kept under wraps, rumors suggest that the film will revolve around two young women of faith who find themselves embroiled in a cat-and-mouse game within the residence of an eccentric man. As of now, there is no information available about the film's producers.

Grant is also involved in other upcoming projects, such as Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story and Warner Bros' Wonka, a prequel to the Willy Wonka story, headlined by Timothée Chalamet. Surprisingly, Grant will portray the iconic Oompa Loompa character in the latter.

Beck and Woods rose to prominence with their horror screenplay A Quiet Place, which was later directed by John Krasinski and earned over $340M worldwide. They served as executive producers on the film, which has since expanded into a successful franchise.

Additionally, the duo wrote, directed, and produced the sci-fi action thriller 65 for Sony. Their most recent contribution includes executive producing and writing for 20th's Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, which is currently in theaters.