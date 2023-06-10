Police get two-day physical remand of Yasmin Rashid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid. — Facebook/Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: The police on Saturday secured two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case related to Askari Tower vandalism on May 9.

Rashid was one of the female PTI leaders who was detained following violent protests that erupted after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted police the physical remand. During the hearing, the investigating officer said that Rashid was involved in the vandalism at Askari Tower.



The police, who had presented Rashid before the court, requested to include the PTI leader in the investigation.

The police were then directed to produce Rashid before the court on June 12.

On the other hand, the ATC also heard the bail application of PTI Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry who was also arrested in connection with the May 9 mayhem.

ATC Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail application. He summoned Chaudhry's lawyer who was unable to attend the hearing on June 15.

During the nearly three-day-long violent protests across the country, PTI supporters and workers allegedly attacked and ransacked public and military installations including Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.



Several party leaders and lawmakers publicly denounced the attacks on the state installations and announced their departure from the former ruling party since the May 9 vandalism.