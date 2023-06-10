Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup spark marriage rumours after being spotted with ring

Both of the 52-year-old stars were spotted arriving at an apartment in New York

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have set off rumours that they have gotten married in secret after she was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger. Both of the 52-year-old stars were spotted arriving at an apartment in New York.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Naomi looked stunning in a white Oscar de la Renta dress that featured lacy floral designs, which many fans suspect could serve as a wedding dress.

The addition of a new gold ring next to what is rumoured to be her engagement ring is what truly made heads turn. The couple has chosen to remain quiet about the rumours that they had gotten engaged, which initially began when she showed up on the Today Show donning a large diamond ring.

The pair were a lovely sight to behold as they travelled together, with Naomi adding further fuel to the fire by carrying a bouquet of mostly white flowers. Her white piece costs around $5,000 and is called the Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress.

She paired the look with a pair of open-toe heels, and chunky cream sunglasses, with her short hair styled in a bob.