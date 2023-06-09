Mass wedding makes world record with 2,143 couples

This representational picture shows an a bride and groom performing a ritual in an Indian wedding. — Unsplash/File

Marriage is a phenomenon that brings companionship, support, and a deep sense of connection. It provides a platform for emotional growth, shared dreams, and the joys of building a life together.

The wedding day is the most anticipated day for couples, and they tend to choose their venue carefully, fulfilling every detail they imagined for their big day.

However, a massive group of couples seemed to choose the same venue and day to get married, ending up breaking a world record.

On May 26, 2,143 couples exchanged vows in less than 6 hours in Baran, India, setting two world records in the process.

The large wedding, which featured both Hindu and Muslim nuptials, was organised by a registered trust called Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan, as the Guinness World Record revealed.

The event was over in less than six hours, shattering the records for the most weddings in a day (12 hours) and a day (24 hours) previously held by 963 Yemeni couples in 2013.

Each couple was blessed by government representatives like Cabinet Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The couples also received gifts from the trust, including jewellery. a refrigerator, a TV, a mattress with sheets, and kitchenware.

According to the organisers, the event's purpose was to assist disadvantaged couples in getting married and beginning their lives together.

Furthermore, the concept of mass weddings is not quite unique, as it has frequently occurred in South Korea for past decade.