India greenlights Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Cup

KARACHI: A major hurdle in the Pakistan football team's participation in this month's South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup was cleared on Wednesday when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) got clearance from the Indian government to host the Pakistan football team.

Reliable sources in both India and Pakistan football have confirmed to this correspondent that India's sports, interior, and foreign ministers have provided all required clearances for Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

The regional football tournament will be played in Bangalore from June 21 to July 4, and for the event, Pakistan will be in India from June 18 to July 5.

Sources told Geo News that AIFF has sent an email to the PFF providing them with all necessary documents along with the official invitation letter.

The documents are also forwarded to the Indian embassies in Islamabad and Mauritius for issuance of visas to Pakistan football team members.

A source in PFF confirmed that Pakistan is planning to apply for Indian visas from Mauritius as the team is flying there to participate in a four-nation tournament.

Sources also confirmed that while Pakistan's foreign office has issued clearance for the team to travel to Mauritius, a decision on the team's visit to India is yet to be made by the foreign office.