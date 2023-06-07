Cyclone Biparjoy moves closer to Karachi after turning into 'severe storm'

The tropical cyclone Biparjoy present in the Arabian Sea has intensified, transforming into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and moved nearer to Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Wednesday.
However, none of the country's coastal areas are under threat at present.
"The Cyclonic Storm (CS) “ BIPARJOY” has moved northward during past 12 hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) and now lies near Latitude 12.8°N & Longitude 66.1°E about 1340km south of Karachi," the Met office statement read.
According to the PMD, the maximum sustained surface winds are 90 to 100 kilometres per hour with gusts moving at 120 kilometres per hour around the system centre.
Due to the favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30°C to 32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence), the system is likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) in the evening or night today and will continue to move in north/northwest direction, the PMD mentioned.
"PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly," the Met office said.
A day earlier, the PMD issued a warning that there is a tropical cyclone potentially forming over Southeast Arabian Sea.
In an alert issued by the PMD on its website, the weather department said: “The low-pressure area (LPA) over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (strong LPA) and lies near Latitude 11.5 N & Longitude 66.0 E about 1500km south of Karachi.”
