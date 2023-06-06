WATCH: 10-year-old arrested by Michigan police after crashing stolen car

Children are full of surprises because often you never know what will be their next move. In one minute they are little angels happily playing out in your yard, the next minute they steal your car to wreak havoc on the streets.



A 10-year-old, who possesses the potential of such surprises, was arrested by Michigan police last week after he stole a car and drove away.

According to MSP, the car was stolen from a residence on Hess Ave in Buena Vista.

Police dashcam video shows the vehicle slowly veering toward the right lane before coming to a stop and crashing into a guardrail on the interstate after it was disabled, USA Today reported.

The Michigan State Police Third District tweeted Thursday, explaining that the Saginaw County Central Dispatch on May 27, had received a call from OnStar, a connected service plan, reporting a stolen vehicle southbound on I-75 in Saginaw County.

Concurrently, several people called 911 reporting a child driving the stolen 2017 Buick Encore on the interstate, the MSP added.

Once MSP troopers located the vehicle, they attempted to stop the car near the Birch Run exit, but the 10-year-old didn’t stop, MSP said.

"The trooper was behind the suspect for about a mile with lights and sirens activated while OnStar disabled the Buick, allowing for a safe stop," MSP said.

Police said the child then exited the vehicle and ran from police before being arrested nearby. According to MSP, the child is currently kept at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident,” MSP said.