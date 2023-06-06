Geo News producer 'picked up' from his home in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News producer Zubair Anjum. — Twitter/@anjumzubair967

Geo News producer Zubair Anjum was picked up by police personnel from his house in the bustling city of Karachi, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Residents of the area said that people arrived in two police vans and double-cabin vehicles, and took him away. The incident took place near the Model Colony intersection, where Anjum resides.

According to Anjum's brother, Wajahat Anjum, the police and plainclothes personnel stormed their house brandishing guns. The family was also manhandled during the ordeal.

“They asked for Zubair bhai and took him away at gunpoint. They also took along his mobile phone,” he said, explaining the ordeal.

He also mentioned that the personnel also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV installed in Anjum’s neighbourhood.

The producer’s brother, sharing details of the incident with reporters, said: “The police did not give any reason for the arrest. They did not even let him wear his slippers. We repeatedly kept asking what the matter was.”

He added that some personnel were in uniform and others were masked, except for one. “They all had TT pistols in their hands,” Wahajat said.

The case of Anjum’s disappearance has been registered at the Model Colony Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Korangi senior superintendent of police said his force had no information about Zubair Anjum’s arrest. He added that no police station or unit has reported taking the media person into custody.

“Police from stations in the Korangi district have not arrested Anjum. We are investigating the incident,” he said, adding that details are being taken from Anjum’s brother.