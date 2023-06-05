Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion in 'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer

Anil Kapoor plays an arms lord in Dinsey+ Hotstar's 'The Night Manager'

The much-awaited trailer for the final season of The Night Manager has been unveiled, and fans of the critically acclaimed series are eagerly awaiting its conclusion.

The show features Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and is a remake of the 2016 British series of the same name, which starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.

The first part of The Night Manager was a 4-episode series, which premiered in February of this year to great acclaim. In the first part, we saw Shaan Sengupta (Aditya) investigating Shailendra Rungta aka Shelly’s (Anil Kapoor) arms business.

The second season picks up where the first season left off, with Shelly and Shaan forming an alliance that shocks Shelly’s closest friends and aides.

The trailer teases an epic conclusion to the series, with fans already expressing their excitement on social media. Aditya Roy Kapur shared the trailer on his social media, writing, “Shelly ki Lanka jalane ke liye, Shaan hai taiyaar (Shaan is ready to drown Shelly's boat) The most awaited season finale is here.”

The Night Manager part 2 promises to be an exciting finale to the series, with Kapoor and Kapur delivering stellar performances as the lead characters.

Fans will have to wait until the release date to find out how the story ends, but the trailer has already set the stage for an unforgettable finale.