Kim Kardashian says her kids will ‘appreciate’ her ‘silence’ amid drama with Kanye

Kim Kardashian has recently discussed the difficult and widely publicized fallout she experienced with her ex-husband Kanye West, explaining that she has chosen to stay quiet about it in order to shield her children from any negative effects.

During an emotional conversation with her mother Kris Jenner on the third season of their reality show, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared her struggles in safeguarding her children from the turbulence surrounding her divorce.

"I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids.”

Kris Jenner added that she suspects that her granddaughter North, “is hearing something, and maybe she won't say it. That's what breaks my heart."

Kim went on to reveal that none of her kids know about the public drama due to the strict policies she holds in her home, "It's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV,"

"I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven't seen anything, but I go into crisis mode," Kim shares in the confessional.

"I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess. Then my kids will see that."

She then emotionally said to her mother, "I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."