Sania Mirza lights up Instagram feed in floral outfit

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Former Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Saturday gave major summer vibes after she posted pictures on Instagram in a bright pink-coloured floral outfit.

Taking to the picture-and-video-sharing app, the 36-year-old shared a thread of photos in which she could be seen wearing a two-piece floral dress and paired it with a black t-shirt and matching coloured stilettos.

Sania completed her look with a pair of golden earrings and rings, while for hair, she parted her hair in the middle with loose waves. As for the makeup, she chose to go for a smokey eye with a pop of pink on her lips.



"The Final Look," wrote the mom-of-one, who is known for actively posting updates from her life, as the caption of her post.



The post has garnered over 42,000 likes and more than 500 comments since being shared.



The sports celeb — the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — is highly adored and idolised at home and abroad not just for her sports skills but also for her style and an outstanding sense of dressing.

Sania Mirza's Instagram account is a must-visit page if you are a fan or a supporter and want a glance into the celebrity's personal life.