Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ receives praise from Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has previously praised husband Vicky Kaushal's ability to memorize dialogues with ease

To mark the premiere of Vicky Kaushal's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on Friday, Katrina Kaif shared the movie's poster on Instagram and informed her followers that the film is now showing in theaters.



Congratulating the entire team, Katrina wrote, "A film made with so much heart!"

This is not the first time the actress has supported her husband's work. Previously, in conversation with Film Companion, Katrina praised Vicky's ability to learn scripts quickly, recalling that she once needed to rehearse a three-page-long scene for her film Merry Christmas overnight and Vicky offered to help.

“So, he took the page, read the lines twice and then put it down and I said, ‘But we have to rehearse …’ and he said, ‘Yeah, Yeah I am ready.’ He did the entire scene, I promise you, without a mistake off that, without looking at the script."

"Just like that he had it. He just has an ease with material, he has an ease with lines which I think is what you see on screen. But for that night, I was hating him," she added in admiration.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects include the highly anticipated film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is currently in production and will feature Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Additionally, Katrina will appear in Sriram Raghvan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.