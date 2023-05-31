£190m scam case: Imran Khan to appear before IHC seeking bail

Police cammandos escort former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea for bail in the infamous £190 million settlement case, which is expiring today (Wednesday).

The former prime minister, who had been ousted via a vote of no-confidence last year in April, has left for Islamabad with his wife, Bushra Bibi, a co-accused in the corruption case. The couple is likely to go to the federal judicial complex first for an extension of Bushra Bibi's bail from an accountability court.

Khan was arrested from the IHC premises by paramilitary forces on May 9, which triggered violent protests across the country. However, the Supreme Court deemed his arrest from the premises of the high court “illegal”.

Three days after his arrest in the multi-million pounds graft case, the PTI chairman walked free as the IHC granted him interim bail till May 31.

Special passes



For the hearing, the court has issued special passes to lawyers, journalists, and government officials to ensure that the proceedings continue smoothly, as a crowd would make it difficult.

IHC's employees and court staff have been exempted.

In a circular, the high court said it has authorised 15 lawyers of Khan to accompany him; 10 employees of the advocate general and attorney general's office; and 30 members of the IHC Journalist Association.

In its request for allowing 14 members of its legal team, NAB's prosecutor said that during the last hearing, their people weren't provided passes.

The case

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al-Qadir University.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.