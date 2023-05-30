Britain launches action on teen vaping, addresses illicit sales and marketing. abc.net.au

The British government has taken decisive action to tackle the alarming rise in teenage vaping, announcing measures to close a loophole that allows retailers to offer free vape samples to children.

Concerns have been raised regarding the eye-catching designs and enticing flavors of e-cigarettes, which make them particularly noticeable on grocery store shelves.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed deep concern over the growing prevalence of teenage vaping and highlighted the alarming reports of illicit vapes containing harmful substances like lead being obtained by schoolchildren, as revealed by a recent BBC investigation. In an official statement released by the health department, Sunak deemed the marketing and illegal sale of vapes to children as utterly unacceptable.

The statement referenced a survey conducted in 2023 by the public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), which found that 40% of 11 to 17-year-olds admitted to using vapes merely out of curiosity, while 20% cited peer pressure as their reason for engaging in this behavior.

This issue extends beyond the borders of Britain, where selling vapes to individuals under the age of 18 is already illegal. In the United States, health officials expressed concern as well when an estimated 2.55 million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in early 2022.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, emphasised the importance of encouraging smokers to switch to vaping as a safer alternative while simultaneously combating the marketing and sale of vapes to minors.

In addition to closing the sampling loophole, the British government has pledged to review the regulations surrounding fines for retailers who sell vapes to individuals under 18. The aim is to make it easier for local authorities to issue on-the-spot fines and fixed penalty notices in order to swiftly address violations.

These initiatives highlight the government's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of young people and ensuring that vaping remains a responsible and adult-oriented activity. By cracking down on illicit sales and tightening regulations, the British authorities are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with teenage vaping and protect the health of the nation's youth.