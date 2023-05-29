Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is addressing officers of Command & Staff College Quetta in this still taken from a video on May 29, Monday. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that the nexus between “internal collusive elements and external forces” to create instability in Pakistan has been exposed.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command & Staff College Quetta, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

While addressing the officers, the COAS emphasised upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th generation warfare.

“Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces will never be able to succeed InshaAllah,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the military's media wing.

He said the military remained perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their armed forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.



The army chief further said that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability “has amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan”.

“The Pakistan Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah,” the ISPR cited Gen Munir as saying.

The COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison.

He was earlier received by the Commander Quetta Corps.

General Munir made the similar remarks last month when he reiterated the military's commitment to Pakistan’s stability and vowed to ensure that the bond between the army and the people is preserved and further solidified.

In his first speech at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) as the COAS, he had said that the people of Pakistan are central to the unity of the state and added that the first and foremost is loyalty to the state of Pakistan and commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to armed forces of Pakistan.

"To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland. Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he told the cadets.

Last week, General Munir said that whatever happened May 9 — the day when violent protests gripped the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — was very sad and condemnable.

His comments came during his visit to the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad on May 25 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day) to remember and pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while defending the motherland and its people.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated," said the army chief, adding that the nation will not forgive or forget those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and undermined their dignity.