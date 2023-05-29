IHC directs Adiala jail authorities to present medical report of Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi. — Twitter/@ShehryarAfridi1

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala Jail authorities have been asked by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to submit a medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi by June 2.

The directives were issued by IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir while hearing a petition filed by Afridi’s brother challenging his arrest and seeking better facilities for the former state minister.



In today’s hearing, the government’s lawyer informed the court that Afridi has been included in the investigation of a case registered in Islamabad I-9.

On the other hand, the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the PTI leader was being kept in a “death cell” and urged that his client be kept in an “A class” jail.

The lawyer also called for the medical check-up of the PTI leader.

The court after seeking the medical records of Afridi, remarked that they will issue an appropriate order. The hearing was then adjourned till June 2.

Afridi was arrested earlier this month by the police in the early hours of May 17.

The senior PTI politician's arrest came after authorities launched a crackdown against the former ruling party, which intensified following the May 9 violent protests after the party's Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the IHC premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former PTI minister, according to sources, was apprehended under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) from Islamabad's Sector F-8.