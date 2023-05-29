‘Dushman’ turns 25: Kajol revisits ‘one of the scariest’ films she has done





On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the movie Dushman, Kajol has once again taken to social media to reflect on one of her earlier works. She described the movie as "one of the scariest" films she had ever agreed to do.

Kajol portrayed the characters of twin sisters Sonia and Naina Sehgal in the 1998 adaptation of the Hollywood movie Eye for an Eye. The thriller follows the story of Naina seeking revenge for the murder of her sister Sonia, who was brutally abused by the antagonist Gokul. During her mission, Naina meets retired Major Suraj Singh Rathod, who is visually impaired, and he trains her to carry out her plan of vengeance.

Revisiting the scary experience, Kajol tweeted, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana (Gokul) scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well.”

She then thanked the director and producer of the film for making her feel comfortable while filming a bone-chilling story, “And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

Fans took to the comments to praise Kajol’s performance in the film, calling it "Her best performance in overall career."

Dushman got Ashutosh Rana the Filmfare award for Best Villain for his outstanding portrayal of the villain Gokul, whereas Kajol also got nominated for Best Actress in 1999.