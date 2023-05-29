Four children drown in pond while attempting to save friend in Khairpur

In a shocking incident, at least four children, including two siblings, drowned in a pond while two others were rescued by local people in Khairpur, Sindh.
According to rescue officials, six children were playing near a fish pond when one of the children slipped into the pond in Waris Ujan village near Tando Masti Khan area of district Khairpur on Sunday.
Subsequently, all five children jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue their friend. Resultantly, three more children, including two sisters, died in the incident while two others were rescued by local people and shifted to a hospital in critical condition.
According to the police, the bodies of three children have been retrieved from the pond and a search is underway for the fourth body.
In a similar incident in Rani Vero village near Diplo Town of district Tharparkar, two children were playing near a pond when they fell into it and drowned.
Later, their bodies were fished out by the rescue official and handed over to their heirs.
Putting up a brave face despite exodus of party leaders, PTI chief says "situation is going to change soon"
Dr Jamali, who was also known as iron lady or bullet lady, was being treated at a private hospital
Cattle market previously set up on the Super Highway will be moved to Taiser Town this year
The “foreign agent” who committed “robbery” of Rs 60 billion was to be brought to justice, says Marriyum...
Sardar Ali Shah says provincial govt is taking revolutionary steps for reforms in field of education
PML-N leader says top judge “deserves punishment for making a mockery of law”