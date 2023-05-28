Varun Dhawan teases fans with details on Citadel’s Serbia shoot

The Indian Citadel will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Varun Dhawan, who stars in Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has shared exciting details about Citadel’s next shoot that will be done in Serbia.

During his interview with PTI, the action star shared his excitement for the next shoot in Serbia, "It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action.

Varun also made a bold claim about his upcoming series as he said, “It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet."

The Dilwale alum added, "The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors."

The 36-year-old also shared the list of his favorite directors, "There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (October), Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur), and Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me."

He then specifically praised the Bawaal director for his work on the movie, “It is amazing and I feel blessed to be working with Nitesh. Bawaal personally is a film I am so proud of. It says something that is the need of the hour."

Varun was recently seen in Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel as he dubbed Priyanka’s father in the fifth episode. Theories suggest that the Indian Citadel will feature Varun as a young Rahi Gambhir (Priyanka’s father).