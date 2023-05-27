Eid ul Adha 2023: Where will cattle markets be set up in Karachi?

Ahead of Eid ul Adha this year, the Sindh government has decided to limit the number of cattle markets that spring up in various locations as people eagerly visit them to buy sacrificial animals.
In this regard, the provincial government has issued a list of eight authorised cattle markets that will be set up in different areas of the provincial capital of Karachi.
In a notification, the provincial government stated that Section 144 was being imposed on setting up cattle markets in locations that were not authorised to avoid traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues.
It further stated that the cattle market set up by the Malir Cantonment Board, which was previously located on the Super Highway, would be set up at Taiser Town this year.
The full list of authorised cattle market locations in Karachi is as follows:
The notification also authorised SHOs to register cases under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against those who violated Section 144.
Separately, a spokesperson for the cattle market set up by the Malir Cantonment Board at the Northern Bypass had said earlier that security had been tightened around the area.
Contingents of police and Rangers have been deployed and eight security pickets have been set up on the route to the market, he shared. In addition, security officials have been posted on the main intersections leading to the market.
Every year, hundreds of authorised and unauthorised cattle markets are established across the country weeks ahead of Eid ul Adha as people rush to buy the best, most beautiful sacrificial animals.
