How many PTI leaders have parted ways with Imran Khan so far?

The violent protests on May 9 following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on corruption charges have dealt a major blow to the former ruling party as many leaders including bigwigs — Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry — publicly denounced the riots by supporters and parted ways with the party.
The unruly supporters and workers stormed and torched state installations including Lahore Corps Commander house, General Headquarters (GHQ) and others during the nearly three-day-long protests that also claimed at least 8 lives and injured dozens of others.
Subsequently, the incumbent coalition government suspended internet services and deployed army troops to maintain law and order situation in the country.
Following the unprecedented attacks on defence and public properties, the crackdown was launched on the PTI to detain the suspect involved in the vandalism with the country’s top civil-military leadership vowing to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Army Act.
Since then, several PTI leaders including close aides of Khan have announced quitting the party over May 9 vandalism with some blaming Khan’s policies for the attacks on the military installations.
Here is the province-wise breakdown of PTI leaders who parted ways with the deposed prime minister who was removed from power in April last year:
Ex-provincial minister Mubeen Khilji
