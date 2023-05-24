 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
National

Major setback to PTI as Fawad Chaudhry parts ways with Imran Khan

"I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan"

By Web Desk
May 24, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced Wednesday that he is parting with Imran Khan over the May 9 riots.

More to follow...