Private schools reject Punjab govt's summer vacation schedule

Female students are leaving after school timing in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — Online

Private Schools Association President Kashif Mirza on Wednesday rejected Punjab School Education Department’s announcement regarding summer vacations in the province.

Mirza explained that the academic calendar is of 240 days therefore private schools cannot give holidays from June 6 — as announced by the secretary school education.

The provincial education department had announced that summer vacations in the province will be observed from June 6 to August 20.

Responding to the development, Mirza said that schools’ examinations have been scheduled till June 15 hence, summer vacations cannot commence according to the government’s plan.

The association’s president warned that the if the education department didn’t address their concerns they will move court.

Summer vacations in Sindh

Last week, the Sindh government announced that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

The education secretary stated that the dates for the summer vacations were announced as per a decision made by the steering committee for educational institutes.

It should be noted that the decision was taken in the steering committee meeting on education held earlier this year.

The announcement is applicable to all public and private institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh.