Summer vacations in Punjab to begin from June 6

The Government of Punjab announced on Wednesday that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 6 to August 20.

The announcement was made by secretary school education.

Last week, the Sindh government had announced that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

The provincial education secretary stated that the dates for the summer vacations were announced as per a decision made by the steering committee for educational institutes.

It should be noted that the decision was taken in the steering committee meeting on education held earlier this year.

The announcement is applicable for all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh.