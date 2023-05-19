When will summer vacations start in Sindh?

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Friday announced that the summer vacation for schools and colleges across the province will begin from June 1.
The two-month summer vacation will begin from June 1 and will end on July 31, the educational institutions will reopen on August 1 (Tuesday).
It should be noted that the decision was taken in the steering committee meeting on education held earlier this year.
The announcement is applicable for all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh.
