Amber Heard finally acts on Elon Musk advice

Amber Heard has apparently left her former boyfriend Elon Musk Happy by accepting and acting on his advice as she confirmed she was staying in Spain following Johnny Depp defamation trial last year.



Elon Musk, the former boyfriend of the Aquaman actress, had advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on’ following their defamation trial.

He had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had won the defamation trial last year.

Meanwhile, after losing the case against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard made the decision to move to the Spanish city of Malaga with her daughter.

Now, in her first-ever interview in Spain, Amber Heard has seemingly accepted Musk’s advice.

Amber told the press camera man, "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life.”