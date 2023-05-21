Saqlain Mushtaq seeks borrowed money back from Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq demanded his money from ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar that he owed him years ago.
Speaking during a TV programme, Saqlain also talked about his relationship with the former speedster.
"Shoaib has been my friend since childhood even before playing cricket. We used to visit each other's houses and ate daal roti together," said Saqlain, adding that he was nicknamed "Shoaibi" and "Shoaib actor".
The former head coach, while laughing, recalled the time when Shoaib had borrowed Rs250 from him, saying that he still hasn't returned them.
"There were teams that had come to Karachi for a match and about 25 people were sharing a two-room house in Lalukhet. Shoaib and I were in the same room.
"We did not get a daily allowance at that time and used to leave home with Rs1,500 to 2,000. I had only Rs250 left from this amount and Shoaib did not have money. After we watched a movie, Shoaib thought to buy new pants and a shirt and he bought those from the leftover amount," said Saqlain.
He said that the ex-pacer still hasn't returned that amount, demanding his money back.
Saqlain further said that Shaoib was very fond of shopping, adding that other team players were also afraid that he might ask them to lend him money.
