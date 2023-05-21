Miley Cyrus retires from tours, says ‘there’s no connection’ in singing for a crowd

Miley went on her last world tour in 2014

In her recent interview with British Vogue, Miley Cyrus opened up about having no “desire” to tour again, saying “there’s no connection” and “no safety” in singing for a huge crowd.

Recalling her last world tour, which was back in 2014, Flowers hit-maker Miley Cyrus said, “It’s been a minute, after the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.'”

She explained that she doesn’t wish to conform to people’s wishes and wants to live on her own terms, “Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”

Cyrus has previously mentioned that she likes performing for close friends and in intimate settings. She shared the reason behind her decision to quit world tours, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

She added, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

The last world tour the pop singer did was the Bangerz Tour in 2014, which consisted of 78 shows across Canada, United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Since then, the singer has cut back on her tours, performing only eight shows during her 2015 Milky Milky Milk Tour and five shows during her Attention Tour last year.