Govt notifies committee to probe audio leaks of SC judge

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan (left), Justice Qazi Faez Isa and IHC CJ Aamer Farooq. — Websites/Balochistan High Court/Supreme Court of Pakistan/Islamabad High Court

The government Saturday constituted a three-member commission to investigate the audio leak of a sitting SC judge

The commission would be headed by senior puisne judge of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ Aamer Farooq have been named as members.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details