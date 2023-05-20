Govt notifies committee to probe audio leaks of SC judge

The government Saturday constituted a three-member commission to investigate the audio leak of a sitting SC judge
The commission would be headed by senior puisne judge of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ Aamer Farooq have been named as members.
This is a developing story and will be updated with details
"We have never attacked military and civilian installations on arrests,” says the defence minister
TTP and its faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar are also planning to carry out attacks on LEA checkposts and vehicles
PTI chairman sets conditions despite government delegation providing him with "evidence" of terrorists' presence
"I am not afraid of death. The decision of my life and death rests with Allah," Sirajul Haq says
"New system will check illegal international transportation," says CAA spokesperson
PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar says the court has given a “historic decision”