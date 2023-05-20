Fatal hotel fire in Makkah claims lives of 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims. The News

MAKKAH: A hotel fire in Makkah claimed the lives of at least eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims and left several others injured.

The Pakistan Consul Welfare confirmed the death toll, disclosing that four deceased have been identified, adding that two Umrah pilgrims hailed from Vihari, while the other two came from Kasur. The process of identifying the remaining bodies is currently underway.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, replying to queries from the media about the casualties, confirmed that the death toll now stands at eight, with six individuals receiving medical attention for their injuries.

In response to the devastating tragedy, immediate measures were put into action by the Pakistan Foreign Office. "Our officials in Jeddah are working closely with local authorities to provide comprehensive support to the victims and their bereaved families," assured the spokesperson, emphasising the unwavering dedication to assisting those affected during the trying time.

Among those expressing their profound grief is Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who conveyed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. A spokesperson for the governor extended reassurance, saying, "Governor Tessori stands in solidarity with the victims' families during this hour of pain, offering his unwavering support."