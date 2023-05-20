Imran Khan reaches hospital for stomach pain

Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The News/File

Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), arrived on Saturday at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore seeking medical attention for persistent stomach pain.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been experiencing discomfort since the afternoon, prompting his visit to the renowned medical facility.

Upon his arrival in the early hours of Saturday, Imran Khan was promptly attended to by a team of specialised doctors at the hospital. The medical professionals began a comprehensive examination to determine the cause of his abdominal discomfort. As per hospital sources, initial tests and evaluations are being carried out to diagnose the underlying issue.

Imran Khan, who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2023, has been ousted from his office through a no-confidence move orchestrated by the 13-party coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in April last year. Ever since his ouster, Khan has been waging a campaign to win a date for elections. However, the coalition government has so far denied him his demand.

The government also arrested him on May 9 from the compound of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He remained incarcerated for a couple of days before his arrest was declared illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was later produced before the IHC at the SC's behest and granted two-week bail in all cases against him on May 12.

Updates on Imran Khan's medical examination at Shaukat Khanum Hospital are expected to be provided by the hospital authorities or his spokesperson in due course.

