Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on singer's new romance with Matty Healy

Joe Alwyn seems to be heartbroken over his split from Taylor Swift and the singer's new romance with Matty Healy.



The 32-year-old British actor feels 'distraught and slighted' over his ex-girlfriend's new romance with the British singer after being allegedly ditched by Swift who had reportedly told him she was just 'friends' with The 1975 frontman.

Earlier this month, rumours began surfacing that Swift was dating Matt - the lead vocalist and lyricist of pop rock band the 1975 - just weeks after the news of her split from Joe.

Joe is very unhappy that his former partner has moved on so quickly - particularly after he put his 'trust' in Swift when she began collaborating with Matty during the final months of their relationship, a source close to the actor told Daily Mail.



'Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,' the source added.

Taylor and Matty, worked together on her October 2022 album "Midnights" were first seen together on May 11, Joe 'trusted' his then-girlfriend when she said she was 'friends' with the singer.

Matty previously described Taylor as 'amazing' while revealing that the pair had spent some time working together.

Two months later, on January 12, Swift surprised fans when she gave an impromptu performance of her new hit song Anti-Hero during The 1975's concert at the O2 Arena in London.