Priyanka Chopra discusses cancel culture as she graces Grazia latest cover

Priyanka Chopra is the global cover face of Grazia

Grazia has chosen Priyanka Chopra as its new global cover star. In her interview, the actress discusses being underestimated on set and the fear of getting cancelled.



Speaking with Grazia, Priyanka, 40, said, “My job is extremely inconsistent. I could get cancelled tomorrow, people could decide I'm not flavour of the month.”

In one of the stunning cover pictures, Priyanka is seen in a red low-cut dress that shows off her figure. In others, she is seen looking chic in an oversized pink suit and a brown hooded dress.

The Love Again actress got candid about her disappointing experiences on the set, “There were so many times I wanted to quit. I was tired of rejection. I felt dismissed and patronized on set, like people didn't believe I could do my job even when Bollywood is as huge as it is.”

She continued, “I had taken such a big risk leaving my career in India and that really was a concern for me. I felt like I had bitten off more than I could chew.”

The actress went on to acknowledge that both her parents and her in-laws help take care of her daughter Malti, “My cousins and I all went to each other's homes when parents were working - it's a very Indian thing and Nick's parents are hands-on too."

Hattie Brett, Grazia UK Editor-in-Chief, said that the multi-talented actress is “the perfect star to appear simultaneously across 12 international editions of Grazia.”