Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka's latest bike ride photo without helmet invites backlash

Netizens urges Mumbai police to take action against Amitabh and Anushka

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma’s latest video of taking lift on a bike separately to avoid traffic jam, triggers Mumbai police.

On May 15, Amitabh shared a photo featuring him and a random guy giving him a lift on his bike amid traffic jam.

He wrote: "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner."

Meanwhile, Anushka was also spotted taking a bike ride with one of his bodyguards to avoid a roadblock. The picture and video went viral on the internet.



While some praised the two stars for their down to earth personalities, there were some who pointed out that both Amitabh and Anushka were riding bikes without helmets.

Netizens came forward to tag Mumbai police on the posts. Social media users wrote on the Sholay actors post: “Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!"

Mumbai police immediately responded and said: “We have shared this with traffic branch."

Meanwhile, when the PK actor’s video surfaced online, netizens yet again reminded the police that the actor is not wearing a helmet. Mumbai police again reacted by saying that they have informed the traffic branch about it.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, whereas Anushka Sharma is all set to make comeback in the film industry with Chakda Xpress, reports Pinkvilla.