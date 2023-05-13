As situation stabilises, BISEP announces new dates for postponed exams

Students are pictured during annual board examinations. — APP/File

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) Saturday announced new dates for board exams postponed due to the countrywide unrest in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

The authority said in a statement that the postponed exams will now be held from May 19-23.

According to the new schedule, the exam for 10th-grade mathematics will be held on May 19, 9th-grade mathematics on May 20, 10th-grade chemistry on May 22, and 9th-grade mathematics on May 23.

The rest of the exams, including biology and Pakistan studies, will be held as per schedule, it added.

Meanwhile, all government and private educational institutions will reopen from tomorrow (Monday).

PTI workers had launched violent protests across Pakistan earlier this week after party chairman Khan was arrested on May 9. Several people were killed in the protests, while infrastructure in some cities was damaged.

The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments called in the army to deal with the situation, exams were postponed and educational institutions were closed.

The situation started stabilising following the release of the PTI chief after a court order.