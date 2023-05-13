Priyanka Chopra irritated as fans get too close for selfies at Delhi airport

Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed at Delhi airport on Saturday, but her arrival was marred by an incident where some fans pushed her team members to take selfies, causing her to get visibly irritated.

Priyanka is in India to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra, and Aam Admi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

Various videos from Priyanka’s arrival at Delhi Airport have been circling online. The Quantico actress was seen looking chic in a brown oversized sweatshirt and pants in the same color along with a black cap.

As the actress walked inside the airport with members of her security team, a man in a black T-shirt and denim shoved her security guys away to get a selfie with her. This was followed by her security team also pushing the man away but the actress stopped to take a selfie with him

After the actress had been kind enough to take a selfie with the first guy, another man followed in his lead and came very close to the actress for a selfie. Priyanka was seen looking at him with a hard look on her face and gestured for him to keep some distance.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s latest movie Love Again is in theaters and has been the subject of a clash between audience and critics. The movie has a low rating of 22% on Rotten Tomatoes, but interestingly, it has received an impressive fresh audience score of 92%.