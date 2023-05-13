Karachi's population rises to over 18.6 million: PBS

A Pakistan Bureau of Statistics official uses a digital device to collect information from a resident during door-to-door data collection at the first-ever digital national census in Karachi on March 28, 2023. — ONLINE

The total population in Karachi has surpassed 18.6 million after 2.6 million mover individuals were counted in the last 23 days during the ongoing 7th population census, according to the latest data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.

The development came days after Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed provincial governments to complete the ongoing field operation of 7th Digital Population and Housing-2023 by May 15.

According to the latest figures, Sindh's population has crossed the 56 million mark so far. Similarly, the population in Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur Division has increased to over 12.1 million, 8 million, and 6.3 million respectively.

The census officials have so far counted over six million individuals in Shaheed Benazirabad and 5 million in Mirpur Khas Division.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 1, the government extended the field operation of the digital census till May 15, 2023.

During the May 10 meeting, the chief census commissioner appraised Iqbal on the progress of field operations and the targets achieved by the PBS since the deadline had been extended on May 1.

He informed the meeting that the Demographer Committee was constituted in pursuance of the decision of the 9th meeting of CMC for analysis is the demographic trends by studying the growth rate.

According to him, the other factors in the abnormal blocks after detailed deliberations recommended opening those districts all over Pakistan for at least 10 days’ whose population growth is less than 1.5, while closing other districts above the average.

Accordingly, after approval of CMC the districts with a growth rate of less than 1.5 were closed all over Pakistan but on request of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, it remained open for enumeration from May 1 to 15.

The minister directed provincial chief commissioners to fill the gaps identified by the PBS and complete the exercise on May 15 which is the closing date of the exercise.

“Finish this exercise on May 15 so that the Census report can be submitted to the CII for final approval, ” said the minister, while reiterating that this is the national exercise and all eyes are on the government.

The government has spent Rs34 billion for this digital census and in order to ensure good governance, the government needs to have accurate data about the population and its distribution.