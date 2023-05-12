John Cleese makes fun of King Charles’ coronation: ‘All these people in silly costumes’

File Footage

John Cleese said he “lost it” after watching the coronation ceremony of King Charles while comparing it to Monty Python sketch.

Speaking to GB News, the comedian made fun of the historic ceremony where the father-of-two was crowned the new King of United Kingdom alongside his wife Queen Camilla.

"I sat on the bed, lay down and looked at the screen, and I lost it," Cleese told the publication as he struggled to keep it together and admitted, “I couldn’t stop laughing.

“All these people in these silly costumes, all taking things so seriously,” he mockingly added. “I thought it was a [Monty] Python sketch.”

"I could not stop laughing. I wasn't laughing at the people because they were playing their parts really well," Cleese added.

Prior to this, Cleese sparked reactions on Twitter after he compared the new monarch with the former president of United States of American, Donald Trump.

“The pledge of allegiance idea would certainly please Donald Trump," the comedian tweeted. “But, since we no longer live in a feudal society, our pledge of allegiance should be to the Rule of Law, not to an individual.”

In a grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, Charles was crowned the new King of United Kingdom while Camilla was officially coronated as the Queen.



