Prince Harry’s coronation appearance dubbed ‘right’ move

King Charles former press secretary has disclosed that Prince Harry has left the monarch ‘delighted’ by attending the coronation last Saturday.
Colleen Harris revealed King Charles reaction and told People magazine that the newly crowned King was ‘delighted’ his younger son attended the coronation and that it was "the right" move for Prince Harry.
However, Fox News quoted royal expert Christopher Andersen as saying King Charles was likely "relieved" at the Duke’s appearance rather than "delighted."
Andersen said, “Harry's absence would have been a further indication that the rupture between the Sussexes and the royal family is irreparable.
“Harry's presence offered a ray of hope that some sort of reconciliation is at least possible — and that he is still loyal on some level to his father, the royal family, and the monarchy."
“At the same time, if Charles really wanted to put all the acrimony behind him, he would have made at least some small gesture — a wink, a nod, a smile, pretty much anything — in Harry's direction.”
The royal expert went on to say, “Once again, as predicted, Harry was largely ignored because he is not a ‘working royal.’”
Experts fear Prince Harry’s entire life revolves around living in an ‘American psycho-waffle’
Less people watched Harry and Meghan's wedding than King Charles' coronation
British tabloid newspaper group apologises 'unreservedly' to Prince Harry at start of phone-hacking trial
Prince Harry warned ‘detaching from the institution ‘fatally undermines his USP’
Prince Harry is reportedly working ‘very desperately’ for ‘schemes to bring in cash’
Kate Middleton’s relying on Prince William to take her encouragement for a healing session