Republicans accuse Biden family of earning $10m in shady business deals. AFP/File

Republicans in the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden's family of earning over $10 million through unethical business deals made while he was vice president.

The committee claimed that the family received $1 million from a business deal with Romanian tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu during Biden's term as vice president. The deal was allegedly made by Rob Walker, a business partner of Biden's son, Hunter. Walker's company received over $3 million from a Cyprus company allegedly owned by Popoviciu, which was paid to accounts controlled by Hunter Biden, his sister-in-law, and another business partner.

According to the committee, this pattern matches that of a previously reported business deal between Hunter Biden and an energy company in China. Walker's company allegedly paid over $1 million to Gilliar and the Bidens after receiving money from the Chinese company in 2017.

The Republicans claimed that Hunter Biden, his family, and business associates received over $10 million from deals with foreigners in China, Ukraine, and other countries during Biden's tenure as vice president.

The Republicans did not provide evidence that Joe Biden directly benefited from or knew about the business deals and money transfers. However, they claimed that he must have been aware of the companies set up by Hunter and his associates to conduct the business. Republican Representative Byron Reynolds said, "Nobody in this room can logically sit here and say that the president of the United States had no idea that these companies were being formed while he was vice president of the United States."

Biden has consistently denied any impropriety related to his son's business deals and defended Hunter's business practices. Last week, he stated, "My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him."

As Biden ramps up his bid for a second term as president in the 2024 election, the allegations made by the Republicans could potentially damage his campaign. However, the lack of evidence linking Biden directly to the business deals could also undermine the credibility of the Republicans' accusations.