‘Love Island’ star Tasha Ghouri meets King Charles with her boyfriend

They got the opportunity at the reception held at Windsor Castle prior to the coronation concert

Tasha Ghouri from Love Island officially met King Charles along with her boyfriend Andrew Le Pag on coronation day. They got the rare opportunity at the private reception held at Windsor Castle prior to the coronation concert.

The model looked absolutely stunning in a white dress with feather detailing as she entered the castle. Meanwhile, her boyfriend donned a dashing beige suit paired with a pristine white shirt.

Sadly, she revealed that she did not get a chance to capture a shot with the King because guests were not allowed to take pictures with him. Tasha is a Coronation Champions Ambassador and was also the first-ever deaf contestant on Love Island.

She wrote on social media: “What a moment. I'm so proud to be a Coronation Champions Ambassador hence why I've had the pleasure to be here today.”

She added: “We had the honour to meet the king and queen (wish I had photos but we weren't allowed). Little me would've thought this would have never happened and feeling so grateful to represent the deaf community.”

She expressed her shock at being invited earlier, posting a shot of the highly exclusive invitation.

