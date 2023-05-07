Pictures: Prince Harry an ‘an unwanted distraction’ at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry has been blasted by British citizens for attending the Coronation because he was just ‘an unwanted distraction.’



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Svar Nanan-Sen.

He started by saying, “The Duke of Sussex was nowhere to be seen having chosen to rush back to California to be with Meghan Markle and his son Archie on his fourth birthday.”



But “It was not just inside Westminster Abbey that the Duke of Sussex's presence was diminished.”

According to Mr Nanan-Sen, both the Sussexes were seen as noting more than “an unwanted distraction” by the people.

“Many said they felt indifferent about Prince Harry attending the historic ceremony and hardly any thought that Meghan Markle should have come to the ceremony.” Mr Nanan-Sen explained.





While “King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation marks the start of a new chapter for the Royal Family but it also felt like the end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's road with the monarchy.”

