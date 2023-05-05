'Miracle' sleeping position that can improve your health. Unsplash

Do you struggle to get a good night’s sleep? The ‘zero-gravity’ sleeping position could be the solution.

This position, created by NASA, involves lying flat on your back and raising both your head and feet slightly above your heart level. The neutral position can relieve pressure on your body, alleviate a variety of health issues, and even improve the overall quality of your sleep, according to the Huffington Post.

Experts say it can combat symptoms of arthritis, muscle and joint pain, insomnia, snoring, acid reflux, poor circulation, and varicose veins.

This position is particularly beneficial for those who suffer from sleep apnea and snoring. The zero-gravity position gently lifts the head section to open the airways, preventing throat tissue vibration. The elevated head also prevents the tongue from blocking the airway, helping to reduce snoring.

The position can also help those with insomnia and sleep disruption. Being able to change sleeping positions easily to find a comfortable position can help relax the body, prevent tossing and turning, and help those suffering from sleep disruption. The zero-gravity position allows the body to relax, reducing pressure and promoting a better night’s sleep.

For those with circulation issues such as oedema or varicose veins, the zero-gravity position is also highly beneficial. The position aligns the head and knees and elevates them above the level of the heart, allowing for better circulation, healthier sleep, and reduced risk of Deep Vein Thrombosis.

Furthermore, the position can alleviate heartburn, acid reflux, and digestion problems. Lying down flat can cause stomach acid to creep upwards. The zero-gravity position allows gravity to prevent stomach acid from leaking up into the oesophagus and promotes healthy digestion.

So, if you want to sleep like a baby, the zero-gravity position could be the answer. Adjustable bed retailer, Opera Beds, explains that the position is the best way to achieve ultimate relaxation and drift off peacefully. With the benefits including reducing snoring, alleviating pain, promoting better sleep, and improving overall health, it’s a position worth trying.